6 SC deputies disciplined for having sex while on duty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- York County Sheriff's Office is disciplining six of its deputies for engaging in sexual conduct while on-duty.

The Whole investigation started in late July with an anonymous tip about the deputies conduct. Sheriff Kevin Tolson then launched an investigation.

Following investigations, it was revealed that six of his deputies had engaged in sexual conduct while on duty. Two of the deputies were terminated immediately. Three were suspended for two weeks without pay and the sixth suspected deputy was demoted.

According to the sheriff's office, much of the improper conduct took place before Tolson took office in January 2017.

Tolson released the following statement:

The results of this investigation are very troubling and cast a dark cloud over the York County Sheriff’s Office and its reputation as a professional organization... The actions of these officers have undermined the public’s confidence in our organization and required swift and serious action.

