MORGANTON, N.C. -- The Morganton Public Safety Department has confirmed the drowning of a 6-year-old Saturday night.

The 6-year-old was from Waynesville, N.C.

The incident happened at the pool in the Comfort Inn located at 1273 Burkemont Avenue in Morganton.

No name has been released at this time.

