6th grader accused of bringing 'unloaded weapon' to local middle school

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Burke County Public Schools officials say a student brought an unloaded weapon to school Tuesday.

According to school district officials, the sixth-grade boy retrieved the weapon from his parents' vehicle Monday night before bringing it to Table Rock Middle School. The school resource officer who was on campus secured the weapon upon learning about it.

School district officials say Jennifer Hawkins, the principal of Table Rock Middle School, sent a call-out to parents the following message on Tuesday:

Hello, This is Table Rock Principal Mrs. Jennifer Hawkins. I wanted to let you know that an unloaded weapon was found on our campus today. The weapon has been secured and all students and staff are fine. Our school resource officer was available and assisted with retrieving the weapon.

School district officials did not say if the school will discipline the sixth-grade boy.

