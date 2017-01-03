7 American Airlines crew members hospitalized following flight out of Charlotte

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A flight traveling from Charlotte to Orlando left seven crew members hospitalized after complaining about fumes on the American Airlines flight early Tuesday.

According to WESH, around 1:30 a.m. Orlando International Airport officials reported that seven American Airlines crew members became sick. The claimed their illness was a result of being exposed to toxic fumes on the flight that departed from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

WESH reached out to American Airlines for a quote. Their spokesperson stated that the crew members did go to the hospital after complaints of their headaches. Additionally, they did not find any source of the fumes.

All of the crew members hospitalized were released from the hospital around 6:30 a.m.

The American Airlines aircraft was scheduled to continue to its next flight as scheduled.

