7 hurt in massive 3-alarm apartment fire, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Over 130 people were left without homes after a massive fire erupted at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters responded to a fire at the Woodscape Apartments on Farm Pond Lane around 1 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered extensive damage with heavy fire coming from the building. Charlotte Fire tweeted that a team of 50 firefighters got the blaze under control in about an hour.

According to Charlotte Fire, 40 units were destroyed in the blaze. Medic said that seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries during the fire. Officials with the American Red Cross arrived on the scene to assist those displaced by the fire. Multiple CATS buses arrived to transport those people to emergency shelters in the area.

Medic said that three people suffered serious injuries during the fire. Four people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Medic. All seven patients were taken to CMC-Main for treatment, officials confirmed.

"The whole building is just blazing in the fire, so I told my family, 'come on, let's get out of the house,'" said one neighbor. "The heat was so powerful, it scared us from trying to go down the stairs, but we made it down."

The man went on to say he didn't think he'd have escaped if not for his fiancee, who woke up and saw red. Many residents told NBC Charlotte that no smoke alarms or sprinklers activated during the inferno.

"Trying to get out, the smoke alarm didn't go off, the water sprinklers didn't go off," he said. "We had no notice. We had no alert to tell us to leave."

Rene Mack said there was no time to react as she ran from the fire.

"All we seen (sic) was flames, just flames," Mack said. "And he told me not to panic, because I started panicking, and he's like, 'don't panic.' I just grabbed my pants and house shoes and we tried to run down the steps.

"I was feeling the heat. The flames were coming towards me, we had no choice but to keep going."

One resident captured the harrowing scene on video. In the clip, you can see the building engulfed in flames, as well as several people yelling for neighbors to get outside to safety. Some people suffered injuries after jumping from the third floor to escape the blaze.

Charlotte Fire officials said crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning to monitor any hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as well as the claims from residents that no emergency devices functioned.

