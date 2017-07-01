7-year-old girl dies in Matthews crash

File (Photo: File)

MATTHEWS, N.C. – A seven-year-old child has died, and three others sustained injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Matthews Friday night.

Matthews Police responded to a call in front of the Crown Point Elementary School around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The 54-year-old male driver, two 7-year- old girls and a one-year-old boy were all inside the car. All four occupants were transported to CMC Main.

One of the 7- year-old passengers died from her injuries. The other is in critical condition.

According to police, the driver and the one-year-old were both treated and released. Officials have not yet released the deceased girl's identity.

Officials believe speed played a contributing factor in the accident.

