72-year-old man hit, killed by car in York County while trying to retrieve ladder

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Fort Mill Police Department says a 72-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in York County Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a traffic collision at a little after 6 a.m. on Highway 21 northbound between Coltharp Road and the bridge at Steele Creek. Upon arrival, officers determined that Jimmie Burns had died from the collision and the roadway was shut down.

According to police, Burns was traveling southbound on Highway 21 when a ladder fell off the back of his vehicle into the roadway. Burns stopped his vehicle and stepped out to retrieve the ladder. During the process of retrieving the ladder, he was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver who hit the 72-year-old man will not be charged.

