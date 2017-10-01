75-year-old man dies after accidentally lighting himself on fire, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal fire that took place Sunday morning.

First responders responded to a call of a fatal fire in the 6000 block of Wolf Pond road in Monroe. Deputies say 75-year-old Chester Eubanks was attempting to light a wood stove in the shed using a flammable liquid.

Eubanks accidentally spilled some of the flammable liquid on himself before suffering fatal injuries from the fire, according to deputies.

Deputies ruled Eubanks' death as accidental.

