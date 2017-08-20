8-year-old Shelby girl shot, and killed in SC

GAFFNEY, S.C. -- Gaffney Police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl that happened early Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, N.C. The shooting happened at 1:05 a.m. at the 800 block of west Buford Street in Gaffney, S.C.

"The victim was seated on a sofa in the apartment when the bullet penetrated the window and struck her in the head," said the Cherokee County Coroner, Dennis Fowler.

According to reports it appears she was not a target but rather a victim of multiple rounds shot into the apartment from the parking lot.

Bradley was taken to Mary Black Health Systems- Gaffney where she later died.

"This is another tragic, senseless loss of life at the hands of gang related activity, this time an 8 year old child. It has to stop,” said Fowler.

An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation by the Gaffney police.

© 2017 WCNC.COM