87-year-old man found dead in Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly man was found dead inside his home in Indian Trail Wednesday.

Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a welfare check after a worker of 87-year-old Sim Augusta Flowe tried to knock on Flowe's door but no one was answering.

Upon arrival, deputies found Flowe dead inside his home on Gribble Road. The Union County Sheriff's Office told NBC Charlotte the injuries Flowe sustained may lead deputies to believe that this was a homicide. Deputies also said there were no signs of robbery.

