911 call released in York dog attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte has obtained the 911 calls from a vicious dog attack in York County that left a man hospitalized.

That case also led City Council to consider breed-specific ordinances.

On December 11, 71-year-old Buddy Owens was hanging Christmas lights in his front yard when police say two of his neighbor’s dogs mauled him.

In the 911 calls made to York Police, you can hear a neighbor’s desperate pleas for help as Owens lay on the ground, two pit bull boxer mixes attacking him.

“A dog, two dogs, pit bulls just attacked this man,” the caller says.

“Two dogs just attacked-- Help! Help!”

Then, minutes later, another call comes through.

“Down the street, there’s a man getting attacked by dogs,” the second caller says. “There was [sic] two dogs on him.”

Buddy Owens’ family says he was hospitalized for almost a week and had to undergo several surgeries.

He will likely have permanent damage to his arm, which he used to shield his neck and face.

After the attack, York Mayor Eddie Lee advocated for tougher vicious dog ordinances, potentially a ban on pit bulls altogether.

“We want to be proactive to make sure such a horrible accident doesn’t happen again,” Mayor Lee said.

City Council met to discuss it last week. Citizens packed the room to capacity, most objecting to a breed specific ban. The Council ended up not implementing any new ordinances, for now.

Police did shoot one of the dogs in that attack. That dog and the other involved were both put down by animal control.

