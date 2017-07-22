"911, Where Did The Sun Go?"

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The total solar eclipse is just one month away and the state of South Carolina is expecting as many as two million people during the event.

With the visitors, 911 operators will be busy with the influx of emergency calls, and some of those calls may be from people that have no idea the Midlands is experiencing an eclipse.

"We'll get a few people that may not know," said Jackie Richburg, the deputy director of the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center.

Like many other 911 centers across the country, the Columbia-Richland 911 Center will be all hands-on-deck, ready for the possible increase in calls.

"I would anticipate that we are going to receive calls about what is going on," said Richburg.

With the increase in visitors, there will be more traffic and more drivers taking their eyes off the road.

"What we really want people to do is stay put at 2:41 in the afternoon."

Leading up to August 21st, the 911 center will also be sending out emergency notification messages to residents' cell phones.

"Putting out information before it happens, just to prepare citizens about what is occurring and what is about to occur," said Richburg.

And for the next month, Richburg said the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center will prepare for the big day, and be ready for the total solar eclipse.

