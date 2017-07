Via Kim Bazzle's Facebook page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local family is searching for their missing dog.

Kim and Nick Bazzle were visiting family in Holden beach when their dog, "Macy" pushed through a fence at the house and got out on the first day of vacation.

The couple is offering a reward to anyone who can help find their beloved dog.

They can be reached at 828-850-5187 or 828-320-4537.

