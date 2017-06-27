Abandoned dog with prosthetics training to become therapy dog

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. - Left by the side of a Greensboro, North Carolina roadway, the two-year-old dog was in bad shape. Badly malnourished, born without back feet, and suffering from heart worms.

It was unlikely he would survive on his own.

However, one driver passing by had compassion for the animal, and took the dog to Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue in Catawba County. The non-profit named him 'Benson' and treated him back to health, including adding prosthetics for his back feet to prevent long-term problems.

"The prosthetics alone cost near $4,000." said Lindsey Robbins, a caregiver for Benson. "He is doing wonderfully. He's spunky and all over the place. He hangs out downtown."

Robbins is enrolling Benson into dog therapy training with the hope that others will be inspired by his story.

"Benson is very lucky. His story could have taken a very different turn."

Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue is hoping for community support and donations to help other dogs in need. Anyone interested in learning more can visit the Hartman's Haven website.

To follow Benson's adventures and to keep up with him on social media, visit his Facebook page.

