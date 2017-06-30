Ally Bank Spending 'Hard Working Dollars' that are worth Hundreds

Ally Bank has spend hundreds of $1 dollar bills around Charlotte at places like coffee shops, diners, and anywhere cash is spent.

Now here's the fun part: you can check to see if the new dollar bills you receive during your day are worth much more. Simply check your cash at their website to see if your buck is worth $100, $500, or $10,000.

"This campaign is just really an idea for us to get out there and remind everyone of how hard their dollars really can work." said Allison Summerville with Ally Bank.

Ally Bank says the 'Hardest Working Dollars' promotion will run until August 1st.

To check your dollar bills visit: allyhardestworkingdollar.com/.



