Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old NC girl

Trinity McGraw, photo submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County Sheriff's Office says an Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

Trinity McGraw was last seen in Westfield. Deputies say she may be in a 2016 Silver Ford Focus with a Georgia license plate number RGD2198.

Trinity McGraw, photo submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

McGraw is described as a white female who stands about 4 feet and weighs 53 pounds. Deputies say she has brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks. She was last seen wearing a long night gown with watermelon print designs.

Patrick McGraw, photo submitted by N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Deputies believe she is with 37-year-old Patrick McGraw. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children described Patrick McGraw as a white male with a bald head, blue eyes, tattoos and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

The two may be on their way to Louisville, Ky., according to deputies. Anyone with information on Trinity McGraw's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Stokes County Sheriff's Office at 336-593-8787.

© 2017 WCNC.COM