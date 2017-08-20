WCNC
Amber Alert canceled: 8-year-old girl found safe in Ky., 37-year-old man in custody

Trinity Lakin McGraw was last seen in Westfield. She may be in a gray 2016 Ford Focus with a license plate that reads RGD2198.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Stokes County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old girl who was the focus of a regional Amber Alert was found safe Sunday night.

McGraw was found safe in Louisville, Ky. after being reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Police.

At the time of the Amber Alert being issued, deputies with Stokes County Sheriff's Office reported that she may have been with 37-year-old Patrick McGraw. 

Patrick McGraw's family members told deputies that Patrick spoke with his father Charles, asking him for money so that Patrick could buy clothes for Trinity. Charles reportedly lives in Louisville, deputies say.

Patrick McGraw is being held in custody, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

