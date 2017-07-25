Anson County Animal Shelter mishandled documentation of Shayla the puppy, NCDA says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. - According to an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Anson County Animal shelter violated rules regarding the intake and documentation of a puppy named 'Shayla' that was quarantined and put down for testing after it bit a county employee.

The 4-month-old dog named Shayla reportedly bit a worker while being taken to an animal rescue group earlier this month.

Shayla was only 6 days into a 10-day quarantine when she was put down to be tested for rabies, the only way the state can perform the test. The results that came back days later showing the puppy did not have rabies.

After receiving many complaints, the Animal Welfare Section (AWS) of the Veterinary Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services opened an investigation into Shayla's handling.

AWS concluded that documents were not filed correctly in the days after the intake of Shayla, and stated that further violations could result in fines of up to $5,000.

Shayla's story has gone viral over the past month after a Facebook page named Saving Shayla, as well as the Greater SPCA of Charlotte shared emotional posts recalling the events that eventually led to Shayla being put down.

Critics of the report claim not enough is being done in the wake of the mishandling of Shayla's paperwork, while some still claim that the dog was mishandled by the county employee.

The report claims that the operator of the rescue witnessed mishandling of the puppy through a door that was left cracked open at the shelter. However, AWS' inspector noted that the door in question automatically shut, and could not substantiate the rescue operator's mishandling claims.

The investigation's report specifically stated that the shelter appears to have violated Title 02 NCAC Chapter 52J, Sections .0101(1) and (4) in the preparation of the proper intake and disposition documentation of these dogs.

02 NCAC 52J .0101 RECORDS; ANIMAL SHELTERS, ETC.

Operators of all animal shelters, pet shops, public auctions, and dealers shall maintain records on all dogs and cats showing the following:

(1) origin of animals (including names and addresses of consignors) and date animals were received;

(2) description of animals including species, age, sex, breed, and color markings;

(3) location of animal if not kept at the licensed or registered facility;

(4) disposition of animals including name and address of person to whom animal is sold, traded or adopted and the date of such transaction; in the event of death, the record shall show the date, signs of illness, or cause of death if identified; if euthanized, the record shall show date and type of euthanasia; and

(5) record of veterinary care including treatments, immunization and date, time, description of medication

(including name and dosage), and initials of person administering any product or procedure.

You can read the entire investigation's report below.

