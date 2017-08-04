Apparent bomb squad situation closes downtown Cornelius

CORENLIUS, N.C. - NBC Charlotte has learned that Catawba Ave in Cornelius remains shut down amid an apparent bomb squad situation.
Cornelius Police have confirmed that a 'situation' has caused the evacuation of Cornelius town hall as well at the Police station.
Traffic was diverted after a call came in Friday afternoon.
There has been a large police presence on Catawba Ave. for hours.
A Rite Aid and Cashion's gas station on Main street off Catawba Ave have also been evacuated as a precaution.
NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner is on the scene.
