Apparent bomb squad situation closes downtown Cornelius

Nick Kurtz , WCNC 3:28 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

CORENLIUS, N.C. - NBC Charlotte has learned that Catawba Ave in Cornelius remains shut down amid an apparent bomb squad situation.

Cornelius Police have confirmed that a 'situation' has caused the evacuation of Cornelius town hall as well at the Police station.

Traffic was diverted after a call came in Friday afternoon.

There has been a large police presence on Catawba Ave. for hours.

A Rite Aid and Cashion's gas station on Main street off Catawba Ave have also been evacuated as a precaution.

NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner is on the scene.

