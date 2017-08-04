Apparent bomb squad situation closes downtown Cornelius

Photo via Cassie Fambro

CORENLIUS, N.C. - NBC Charlotte has learned that Catawba Ave in Cornelius remains shut down amid an apparent bomb squad situation.

Cornelius Police have confirmed that a 'situation' has caused the evacuation of Cornelius town hall as well at the Police station.

Due to situation near @CorneliusPD & @TownofCornelius Town Hall, traffic is being diverted in area. Watch for detours or seek alt routes. — Cornelius PD (@CorneliusPD) August 4, 2017

Traffic was diverted after a call came in Friday afternoon.

There has been a large police presence on Catawba Ave. for hours.

A Rite Aid and Cashion's gas station on Main street off Catawba Ave have also been evacuated as a precaution.

NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner is on the scene.

© 2017 WCNC.COM