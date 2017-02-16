Ardrey Kell HS ups security after threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ardrey Kell High School's principal says the school has been proactive in attempting to thwart any incidents of violence after two threats were made against the school earlier this week.

Tuesday, NBC Charlotte learned of a threat scrawled in black magic marker on a bathroom stall at Ardrey Kell High School. The message read,"School shooting February 17th. Don't come to school."

The threat was discovered on the handicapped stall in the boy’s bathroom in the C hallway, according to a police report.

Investigators believe whoever wrote the threat did so between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

School principal, David Switzer, also noted a similar threat was later discovered on social media.

Thursday afternoon, Switzer sent a message to all parents of students at Ardrey Kell High School, ensuring parents that additional police officers and security personnel have been put into place, and that further steps are being made to limit the amount of transition students have on campus Friday and to limit what items are allowed on campus.

The note in its entirety reads as follows:

Good evening, parents. This is David Switzer, principal at Ardrey Kell High School, calling to provide an update on the recent threats of violence at Ardrey Kell. Throughout the week, we have had additional police officers and security personnel stationed around the school monitoring student movement. I am happy to report that all school operations have proceeded as usual without incident. The Ardrey Kell administration and law enforcement officials have interviewed a significant amount of students who have been identified by students, staff and parents. At this time, we do not know who posted the bathroom threat, so we have continued to investigate all possible leads. In preparation for tomorrow, I met with all faculty and staff members after school today to reinforce school procedures and policies. Friday will be an instructional day with 90-minute classes and no Homeroom period, which will limit the amount of transitions for students. Once students arrive to school, they will be asked to show their student ID and agenda, which is a regular requirement for all AK students, before entering the building. In addition, students will not be allowed to bring book bags, gym bags, or instruments to school tomorrow. As suggested by numerous parents, this is an additional safety measure put in place to reduce the opportunities for bringing a weapon on campus. I appreciate all the support that you have shown our students and staff this week. It has helped keep everyone focused on the task at hand – providing a quality education for our students. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please email or call me.

