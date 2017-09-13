GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports one person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash in Gastonia Wednesday evening.

Gastonia Police responded to a call of an armed robbery around 4:30 p.m. at PNC Bank in 500 South New Hope Road.

A vehicle chase between the armed robbery suspect and Gastonia police officers ensued. At one point, some money flew out of the window and the chase eventually ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a red minivan occupied by a woman and her two grandchildren near the intersection of Crowders Road and U.S. 321.

A man and a woman occupied the suspect vehicle. The male suspect died from the crash, NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports. Officials have not released his identity.

The woman and her grandchildren are all okay and were not injured.

