Arrest Made in Killing of SC Husband and Wife

Ricardo Laroy Middleton (Photo: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Berkeley County, SC (WLTX) - A suspect has been arrested for the killing of a husband and wife in northeast Columbia last week.

Berkeley County deputies announced Wednesday they arrested 43-year-old Ricardo Laroy Middleton in connection with the shooting deaths of Aaron Collins and 46-year-old Sydni Collins, as well as the injury of a third person.

Deputies say last Thursday, there was a verbal fight on Parklane Road in northeast Columbia around 9:45 p.m., Officers say Middleton then shot the three victims.

The husband and wife were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Both died from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Middleton was taken into custody Tuesday by members of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office Community Action Team, Richland County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

He's now being held at the Richland County Detention Center, charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

