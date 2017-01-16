Ashbrook HS to honor classmate killed in car crash

NBC Charlotte

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Students at Ashbrook High School in Gaston County are putting plans in motion to celebrate the life of fellow classmate Thomas Smith IV.

“I want to see the whole school red, just to support him,” said senior Chris Moore, who says he’s known Smith since the sixth grade.

On Tuesday, Moore says he and the school's senior class are asking all students to wear black and red. “I’m going to wear as much red as I can because I know that was his favorite color. His car was red, everything,” says Moore.

Gastonia police say Smith was driving southbound on Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane around 10:20 p.m. Friday night, when he crashed his red mustang into a tree. The crash killed Smith and sent his passenger, Mallard Creek High School student, Cameren Lowery to the hospital.

“It was devastating because we had just had a game that Friday night. We just all rushed to the hospital,” said Moore.

Almost immediately, friends and loved ones of Smith set-up a memorial at the crash site, placing flowers, balloons and penning notes to the teen gone too soon -- many of them reading, “Fly high, Cricket.”

Moore says Smith was known to most as Cricket. “I think because he was short and can jump, I think…and he was really fast,” says Moore.

Remembered as a fun-loving person, friends say Smith always had a smile on his face. Friend and fellow senior Quantarius Smith says his favorite memory of Smith was from the gridiron.

“When he caught the game-winning touchdown at Forest View. It was against Forest View on Senior’s Night. We were juniors though,” he said.

On Saturday, Mallard Creek High School officials took to their facebook page to offer condolences and support to the Smith and Lowery families. They also gave an update on Lowery’s condition, saying the “outstanding linebacker and running back” suffered serious injuries and likely has a long road to recovery.

Police say speed may have played a factor in the crash, but that it’s cause is still under investigation.



