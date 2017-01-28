'At least' 5 fire departments respond to Shelby structure fire

SHELBY, N.C. -- Authorities say multiple fire departments are battling a "massive" structure fire in Shelby Saturday night.

Sources say the fire is taking place near the Clearwater Paper Corporation, located in the 600 block of Washburn Switch Road in Shelby.

At least five fire departments are on the scene for assistance.

#BREAKING major fire at Clearwater Paper Corp. At least five fire departments on scene. Heading there now @wcnc — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 28, 2017

Stick with WCNC.com, as crews are heading to the scene for updates.

Copyright 2016 WCNC