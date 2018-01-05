Authorities: 20-year-old is 4th death due to NC winter storm

Photo via Evan West/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

Authorities have confirmed a fourth North Carolina death because of the winter storm that blanketed the state.



Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan released a statement that officers found a vehicle submerged in a canal during the snow storm early Thursday and were investigating the cause. Shanahan said 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker was found dead inside.



State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said Friday that investigators have determined the winter storm caused the driver to slide off the road and into the canal.



More progress has been made on restoring power to those who lost it in the storm. Acree said Friday there were only about 2,300 outages across the state, with only a small fraction of those in hard-hit coastal areas. That's down from a peak of about 20,000 outages after the storm blew in Wednesday.



