WCNC
Close

Authorities investigating after one shot in Rowan Co.

WCNC 7:06 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities were on scene early Tuesday morning investigating a shooting in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, a call for assistance came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, officials said.

 

 

The incident occurred on Longfield Drive. 

This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories