Authorities investigating after one shot in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities were on scene early Tuesday morning investigating a shooting in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, a call for assistance came in shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, officials said.

On scene of shooting in Rowan County. This is on Longfield Dr. Dispatch tells us person was shot inside of a home. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/et5SnF9CAN — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 3, 2017

The incident occurred on Longfield Drive.

