Authorities: Man dies after 'accidentally' shooting himself at York Co. gun range

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A man is dead after an alleged accidental shooting a gun range in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Robert Paris accidentally shot himself in the chest at Carolina Sportsman gun range Thursday.

Officials specified the shooting was accidental and not an active shooter after some rumors on social media suggested a threat.

Paris was pronounced deceased at the scene. The York County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate his death.

© 2018 WCNC.COM