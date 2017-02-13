Autopsy: 7-year-old hit 20 times while sleeping

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Horrifying new details emerged Monday in the case of a seven-year-old shot and killed while she was sleeping.

Autopsy results show A'yanna Allen was hit 20 times.

In a video posted on her mother's Facebook page, A'yanna Allen looks like any other happy seven-year-old: her front teeth missing and clearly enjoying a milkshake.

It is hard to watch now, knowing how her life would end.

Autopsy results show the second grader was shot at least 13 times – hit 20 times – as she slept next to her grandmother last December in her Salisbury home.

She was hit in the head, chest and legs. Her death officially ruled a homicide.

After seeing the autopsy, Her grandmother posted on Facebook:

“Trying to be the strong one for my family. Don’t know one in the world deserve anything like this. My heart is just so broken.”

The killer is still out there, as police have begged for months for anyone to come forward with information on who killed this little girl.

Allen’s grandmother wrote:

“There is no doubt in my mind we will get justice for A'yanna.”

We tried to get an update from Salisbury police today but never heard back. There is a $20,000 reward in this case.

