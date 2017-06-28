Baby goose learns to walk again with help of wheelchair

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- Easter can be a fun time when new baby chicks and bunnies are brought home as pets, but it is critical that they are taken care of properly.
Baby PJ was not.
The little goose was brought home from the market this past spring but suffered for several months with an untreated splay leg, a side effect of a broken pelvic bone. Now, he is finally at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, trying to regain his strength with the help of a wheelchair.
And thank goodness PJ got to the rescue when he did.
"Another week, it would have already been too late, " said Jennifer Gordon, Director of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
While the process has been challenging, progress has been seen. PJ's legs are finally straight, and he was able to stand up today, said Gordon.
"It will be a really amazing feeling when we get him outside, and he takes his first steps."
PJ is predicted to be in the wheelchair for at least four to six more weeks.
Rescuers continue to ask for thoughts and prayers for a full recovery for, "the sweetest baby in the whole world," said Gordon.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
