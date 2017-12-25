CMPD investigating hit-and-run in Ballantyne

Photo by Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run case in Ballantyne Christmas Day.

CMPD responded to a call on Valley Springs Drive a little after 12:15 a.m. According to CMPD, a dark-colored SUV hit a residential fence and fled the area.

No arrests have been made as of Monday night, CMPD said.

Less than two weeks before Monday's incident, some of the homeowners in the Ballantyne area told NBC Charlotte they had been working to put an end to speeders.

One homeowner started an online petition on the Nextdoor app to find out if neighbors would welcome the idea of speed bumps.

