Vicious brawl breaks out over ref's call at a soccer game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gruesome pictures are coming to light after a vicious brawl broke out in the middle of a soccer game.

One of the victims, a young mother, describes being punched and stomped on at Elon Park in Ballantyne. She was among three people sent to the hospital.

Karin Villeda showed NBC Charlotte her significant injuries. She says she was brutally attacked right in front of her four-year-old son; all because someone didn’t like the referee’s decision.

“The girl kicked me twice with her cleats on my face,” says Villeda. “They kicked me on my chest.”

Villeda also had two of her fingers wrapped because she says her fingernails were viciously ripped off; doctors say they may never grow back.

The teenager then allegedly assaulted Villeda’s aunt, who was involved in the play.

“I break them up apart and she started hitting me so that’s when I hit her back in self-defense,” says Villeda. “That’s when her whole family started hitting me, punching me.”

Soon, she estimates 20 people were involved in the fight.

“When they kicked me in my face, they could have just killed me right there,” says Villeda. “Sucks that we have to go through this over a soccer game."

The 15-year-old girl, identified in a photo by the victim, is now facing two assault charges. NBC Charlotte has chosen not to identify her. However, Villeda’s sister is pushing for other arrests.

“We’re going get a lawyer, we’re going to fight this case, we have enough witnesses to fight this case,” says Vianca Villeda, Karin’s sister.

“I want the whole entire team to be arrested because everyone was involved,” says Karin Villeda.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they have identified other suspects in the case but the victims would have to get warrants from a magistrate before additional charges are filed.

