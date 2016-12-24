Ballet puts on special Nutcracker performance

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For many families, the Nutcracker is a holiday tradition. But for families of kids with special needs it’s just not practical.

But For one magical day here in Charlotte– it was, thanks to a special performance by the Charlotte Ballet.

Backstage, they are warming up. Out front, they’re getting ready too, for a holiday tradition: The Nutcracker.

But this particular performance by the Charlotte Ballet is a little different.

Special really. For an audience filled with special needs kids.

Jackie Whipple said, "the ballet is giving these kids an opportunity to be who they are and still participate in what anybody else gets to."

And Whipple knows. She has a house full of special needs kids.

She told us, " for seven years to have children."

She prayed to God for a baby.

"And I can look at my family now and say I'm so glad he didn’t listen to me," she said. "I'm so glad he said if you hold on I promise, you'll get everything you wanted."

Brady was first. He explains, "my legs aren’t like other peoples."

Doctors had to amputate both his legs when he was just a year old. He also battles autism.

Ava, 8, is sweet and funny. Dancing Ava was three when her parents adopted her from a Bulgarian orphanage.

She had never seen outside those walls. She is a little person.

"She was six when she came to us and she goes, 'why cant I be big?'"

We asked Ava herself.

"Does it ever bother you that you’re littler than other people?"

"No," she said.

"How come?"

"Cause we are all different," Ava said.

In this family, different is normal. Ava pointed out, "my sister and my daddy cant move their legs."

Three-year-old Jessa has spina bifida. She is in a wheelchair, just like her dad.

Jason told us, "my family is very unique but full of love."

He was paralyzed when he was serving in the Navy. He and Jackie say it’s probably one of the reasons they were so open to adopting kids with special needs.

"It did leave us open to what wed be willing to accept and what doesn’t scare us."

They didn’t hesitate to adopt their youngest – Corben – even though his first adoptive parents abandoned him when doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. Turns out, the doctors were wrong.

"What do I do now that he’s normal by everybody else’s standards?"

She’s trying to raise him to be compassionate. And at three, he already is.

"He just doesn’t see differences which I think is beautiful in a society where we just want to pint out everything that’s wrong."

In this family – they focus on what’s right. On love.

"I really love my family," Brady says.

Jason adds, "the love that we share we have challenges but we always work together to get."

