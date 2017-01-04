Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Batum was 7 of 18 from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws. The Hornets were 40 of 49 from the foul line.

Russell Westbrook had 33 points and 15 rebounds, but fell two assists shy of his 17th triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter added 22 points, and Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams each had 18.

Jan 4, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) and Oklahoma Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) go after a loose ball during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Sharpe, Sam Sharpe)

