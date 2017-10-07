Benefit concert to be held for Ashanti Billie

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search for Ashanti Billie ended in tragedy when her body was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was an outcome all searching for her didn't want.

Now, they're doing what they can to remember 19-year-old Ashanti.

"These two women have stepped up to do something to benefit Ashanti," Kimberly Wimbish said about the organizers of an upcoming benefit concert.

Brittany Brown and Amber Hurley are the organizers of the concert this weekend to remember Ashanti. It'll raise funds to get busses that will take people to Maryland for the funeral.

Both said this event is meant to be uplifting, uniting, and a safe time for all ages.

"We just want the kids to come together and recognize what's going on and be able to lift each other up. Be accountable for each other," said Brown.

"We actually put this event together in 48 hours and it was really nice because it's bigger than us at this moment," said Hurley.

It's an event that has drawn others to get involved. The venue, Origami in Norfolk, is donating the space and security is also taken care of.

The concert is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Origami, which is in the Military Highway area.



Organizers are asking for $10 donations if possible.

Some of those proceeds will also go to a scholarship foundation under Ashanti's name.

