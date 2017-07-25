Realtor.com

There are a plethora of big cities in the United States and if you're living in Charlotte, then you might be in the right place.

A Wallethub study compiled a list of the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them from best to last. The study was based on five key categories — affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety — across 50 different dimensions.

The top rated city was Virginia Beach in Virginia, which also ranked third in affordability and safety, and also ranked sixth in education and health.

Rounding out the top five was Seattle (No. 2); Pittsburgh (No. 3); San Diego (No. 4); and Colorado Springs (No. 5).

The Queen City came in at no. 22, barely being edged out by North Carolina unofficial rival city, Raleigh at no.20. Nearby big city Atlanta was ranked no. 27 on the list.

In the key determining categories, Charlotte barely missed the top 10 (No. 11) in affordability, ranked in the top 25 in both education & health and safety, but ranked no. 46 in quality of life.

To see the full rankings and methodology for the list, click here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV