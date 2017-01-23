Beth Troutman departs WCNC for volunteer pilgrimage

Today, Beth Troutman announced she is departing from WCNC to start a new life chapter. Starting in February, Beth will be volunteering in Haiti with Give Hope Global, a North Carolina based 501c3 dedicated to make a lifelong difference in the lives of orphaned children through education, health and hope.

Beth’s transition comes after significant personal losses of her mom and dear friend. “I am being called to do something with deeper meaning for me right now and look forward to learning what life has been trying to teach me for quite some time,” she says.

“We are very proud of Beth and what she contributed to the success at WCNC” said Deborah Collura, General Manager of WCNC. “She has been through a lot in the past year and turning her losses into meaning and hope for others is just incredible.”

WCNC has a search underway for a new evening co-anchor. Beth’s last day on the air will be January 31.