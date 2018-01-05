Bitter cold continues to cripple High Country

BOONE, N.C.- Heavy winds and freezing temperatures forced many to bundle up and seek warmth Friday in Watauga County.

Families still packed downtown Boone's streets though many decried the frigid weather, including Kayla Drummond, who's visiting with her family from Florida.

"It is really really cold!" Drummond said.

She added that she put on four layers of clothes, but she was still shivering.

North Carolina DOT crews based in Watauga County spent the day prepping their equipment ahead of possible accumulation Monday.

County maintenance engineer Kevin Whittington said salt brine still on the road from previous days should still be effective.

"Hopefully, the temperatures will moderate Sunday," Whittington said. "Our salt will work better when the temperatures are a little higher."

Hospitality House of Boone is the only homeless shelter in the High Country, and the cold weather doubled the number of people seeking shelter.

The facility has become so crowded that workers converted the chapel into a bedroom for Allen Absher's family.

"It feels wonderful," Absher said. "If not for [this], we might be out there, and that wouldn't be good."

© 2018 WCNC.COM