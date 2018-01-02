Bitter cold spell wreaks havoc across Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The cold spell struggle is real.

From knocking out power in Gaston County to a water main break in South Charlotte, the sub-freezing temperatures are affecting everyone in the Carolinas.

"This is huge, like it's incredible," said Brandon, a shopping cart collector at a local grocery store.

The Arctic blast has been relentless, keeping Charlotte at below freezing for nearly 60 hours before peaking at 34 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Even with the weak "heatwave" breaking the sub-freezing streak, the cold snap is expected to linger for a few more days with morning lows back in the teens for the rest of the week.

"I think it's ridiculous," said one woman of the cold.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation worked diligently on Tuesday to salt roads ahead of Wednesday's wintry mix that could bring a few inches of snow from Charleston all the way to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Still, no one feels the chill quite like Brandon, who corrals carts in the coldest of conditions yet never complaining.

His job is similar to so many field crews, forced into the cold when the power goes out or a water main breaks.

