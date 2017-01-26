Bojangles' co-founder Richard Thomas dies

bojangles_600 (3) (Photo: WCNC)

ATLANTA – Richard Thomas, one of the co-founders of the Carolinas’ popular chicken franchise Bojangles’, has died. He was 82.

According to Eater, Thomas worked with KFC founder and restaurant legend Colonel Harland Sanders as the first president of operations for KFC.

Thomas and business partner Jack Fulk founded Bojangles’ in Charlotte in 1977. The fried chicken chain now has over 600 restaurants in 11 states, as well as locations in Jamaica, China, Mexico, Ireland, and Honduras.

