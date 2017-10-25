Boyfriend charged in pregnant woman's murder

Mahmood Amjad Bhatti

FORT MILL, S.C. -- The body of a woman found last week in Fort Mill has been identified as a pregnant Charlotte woman and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

The boyfriend's name is Mahmood Amjad Bhatti and he was arrested Wednesday morning by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police released photos of tattoos on the woman last week in an effort to help identify her.

Her body was found last Thursday dumped under a bridge in Fort Mill near the Lancaster line.

Investigators say they believe Natalie Merrick was killed in Charlotte before her body was dumped on the side of the road in Fort Mill.

Police were called to a home on Via Romano Drive in Charlotte on October 20 in reference to a missing persons call. It was the the last known address for the victim, but they were not able to locate Merrick.

Bhatti and Merrick were in a long time relationship and had a child in common, according to police. CMPD Homicide Detectives obtained arrest warrants against Bhatti for murder and murder of an unborn child.

Bhatti is being held behind bars and will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.



