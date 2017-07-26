Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich receives national honor

Brad Panovich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte's own Brad Panovich received a national honor from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) earlier this week.

AMS awarded Panovich the Award for Broadcast Meteorology. The award recognized NBC Charlotte's chief meteorologist for "passionate devotion to informing his on-air audience and for extensive use of social media to educate the public about meteorology," according to AMS's website.

Panovich has been the station's chief meteorologist since 2003. He has covered severe weather in the Carolinas from Hurricane Matthew to the heat wave in the summers to the winter snow storms.

