Arrest made in death of Ashanti Billie, sources say

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Sources told 13News Now Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the murder of Ashanti Bille.

A surveillance camera at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek recorded the 19-year-old's Mini Cooper leaving the base early the morning of September 18. Nearly two weeks later, people in Charlotte, North Carolina found her body near a church.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation traced routes between Norfolk and Charlotte, asking people anywhere in between the two cities who had information to contact agents. The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Billie's killer. Her employer on base, Blimpie, offered an additional $10,000 reward.

13News Now obtained video -- personal surveillance video -- taken shortly after Billie's car left Little Creek. The video shows her Mini Cooper and a man getting out of it, tossing something into a dumpster. It's the same dumpster from which investigators recovered Billie's cell phone.

13News Now expected to get more specific information about the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberly Wimbish, a spokeswoman for Billie's family, posted on Facebook: "Thank you God Justice 4 Ashanti."

