Bushes: 'Our hearts are in Houston'

George and Barbara Bush (George H.W. Bush Presidential Library)

Former President George H. W. Bush and former first ady Barbara Bush are sending a message to their fellow Texans: "Our hearts are in Houston."

The former president issued a statement after heavy, unceasing rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, deluged the Houston. The historic downpours flooded large swaths of the city, forcing evacuations and large-scale rescues.

MORE | What you need to know Monday about Houston-area flooding

In the statement, the former first couple said they would be praying for all the people of Texas and praised the volunteers who have stepped up to help rescue their neighbors. They also expressed gratitude to the first responders and local elected officials "for their girt and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm."

Read the full statement below:

"Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers -- Points of Light all -- who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston and Texas, will come together and rebuild."

© 2017 KHOU-TV