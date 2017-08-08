Cabarrus homes evacuated after overturned tanker spills fuel

Residents are being evacuated from their homes due to an ethanol spill after a commercial transportation tanker overturned at NC Highway 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Road in Concord Tuesday.

The tanker overturned at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and was spilling ethanol at the scene. This was the second overturned tanker the area saw Tuesday, but was the only one to cause evacuations.

According to Cabarrus County, 26 households are being affected by the spill and that cleanup could take several hours.

Residents affected are being told to shelter at the Cabarrus County Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The truck had a capacity to hold up to 8,000 gallons of ethanol. How much it was carrying or how much has spilled is undetermined at this time.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Cabarrus County Emergency Management issued a statement to residents affected by the spill. The statement reads:

“Fire personnel are on the scene of an active fuel spill at the intersection of NC HWY 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Rd. For safety purposes , if you are receiving this call, you are within a half mile of this fuel spill. Fire personnel have asked to evacuate residents within a half mile of the spill. Please route AWAY from NC HWY 49 and Lentz Harness Shop Rd. If you do not have a location to go to, the Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant is our temporary shelter, the address is 8615 Park Dr. If you have any questions please call 704-920-3000.

