CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A 25-year-old woman is arrested after deputies say she is suspected of murdering her 1-year-old son.
Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says investigators received reports of abuse on a one-year-old with physical injuries. Deputies say the boy died from his injuries on June 29.
The boy's mother, 25-year-old Heather Brewer, of Granite Falls, is charged with second-degree murder.
Brewer was issued a $1 million secured bond.
