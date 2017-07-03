WCNC
Caldwell Co. mom charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old son

WCNC 5:33 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A 25-year-old woman is arrested after deputies say she is suspected of murdering her 1-year-old son.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says investigators received reports of abuse on a one-year-old with physical injuries. Deputies say the boy died from his injuries on June 29.

The boy's mother, 25-year-old Heather Brewer, of Granite Falls, is charged with second-degree murder.

Brewer was issued a $1 million secured bond.

