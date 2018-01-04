Calling all Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett is coming to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Calling all Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are coming to the Queen City in spring of 2018.

The concert is Saturday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. at PNC Music Pavilion. It's part of Buffett’s “I Don't Know'” Tour 2018.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Charlotte for another incredible night of music. Don't miss the party. Fins up!" said Peter O'Donnell, General Manager of PNC Music Pavilion.

Photo: Facebook

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit per customer.

Buffett's career began in the late 1960s as a country artist in Music City. He's known for hit songs like "Margaritaville", "Come Monday", "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Fins".

In November 2017, Buffett released "Buried Treasure", a collection of songs he wrote early in his career and recorded in Mobile, AL and Nashville, TN.

Buffett's musical, "Escape to Margaritaville," will open on Broadway in New York at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical will be released in the spring.

