Car crashes into building in South End

First responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in South End.

WCNC 7:51 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- First responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in South End Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in South Tryon Street and Griffith Street after a car crashed into a building. 

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene captured photos of the accident.

Officials told NBC Charlotte that the driver sustained minor injuries from the crash.

 

