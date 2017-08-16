Car crashes into building in South End

Photo by Alex Shabad/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- First responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in South End Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in South Tryon Street and Griffith Street after a car crashed into a building.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene captured photos of the accident.

Officials told NBC Charlotte that the driver sustained minor injuries from the crash.

