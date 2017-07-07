WCNC
Car rolls into lake at UNCC

Witnesses say someone was seen pushing the car into the lake Friday afternoon.

Derek Miller , WCNC 5:02 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Police and medic have responded to a call about a car driving into Hechenbleiker Lake on the campus of UNC Charlotte. 

No injuries have been reported. Charlotte Fire Department is in the process of removing the car from the lake. 

Witnesses say the car had stalled and the driver had gotten out to try and push the care when it rolled into the lake. 

