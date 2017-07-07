Car rolls into lake at UNCC

(Courtesy @Alexsands_)

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Police and medic have responded to a call about a car driving into Hechenbleiker Lake on the campus of UNC Charlotte.

No injuries have been reported. Charlotte Fire Department is in the process of removing the car from the lake.

Witnesses say the car had stalled and the driver had gotten out to try and push the care when it rolled into the lake.

