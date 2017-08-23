Carbon monoxide leak at Montessori Academy, one treated for CO poisoning

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - One employee at a school in Huntersville is being treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning after high CO readings were found inside the building, Huntersville Fire Department tweeted Wednesday night.
HFD responded to a CO alram at the Phoenix Montessori Academy on the 12340 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
According to twitter, high CO readings were found on the scene and Medic was called as responders searched the building.
HFD confirmed later that the ventilation in the school is now properly working and the Co levels are declining.
