Carbon monoxide leak at Montessori Academy, one treated for CO poisoning

Photo via Huntersville Fire Department

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - One employee at a school in Huntersville is being treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning after high CO readings were found inside the building, Huntersville Fire Department tweeted Wednesday night.

HFD responded to a CO alram at the Phoenix Montessori Academy on the 12340 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

According to twitter, high CO readings were found on the scene and Medic was called as responders searched the building.

*Mt Holly-Huntersville RD Update* Crews on scene have found high CO readings inside. Conducting searches of structure, requesting MEDIC. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 24, 2017

*Mt Holly-Huntersville RD Update 3* One Montessori employee is being transported by MEDIC. Our crews are ventilating the school now. pic.twitter.com/kf9gatjlaW — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 24, 2017

HFD confirmed later that the ventilation in the school is now properly working and the Co levels are declining.

