Carolinians hit the slopes for the holidays

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- While most of us dreamed of a White Christmas, it became a reality for those visiting and living in Blowing Rock.

While temperatures remained in the teens, it didn't deter skiing and snowboarding fanatics from enjoying the mountains.

"What a better way to spend Christmas," said one visitor.

"It's so much fun," said another.

Sitting by the fire sounds cozy but the skiers and snowboarders chose to visit the Appalachian Ski Mtn.

“With the snow-making capability they have over the next several nights, it’s going to be some really good conditions,” said ski patrolman Tony Ray.

While spring is generally considered prime time for fresh powder, the unseasonably cold temperatures have given skiers and snowboarders a reason to hit the slopes.

For those looking to visit Appalachian Ski Mtn., click here for tickets and more information.

